Nashik BPO arrests: Nine held over sexual and religious harassment
India
Nine people, including an HR manager, have been arrested in Nashik after multiple reports of sexual and religious harassment at a local BPO.
The case began with a woman's complaint on March 25, 2026, revealing ongoing exploitation and pressure to convert religions within the workplace.
Nashik case: Nine FIRs filed
The incident has sparked political debate, with leaders calling for strict action and labeling it "corporate jihad."
Maharashtra's chief minister has promised zero tolerance for such misconduct.
So far, nine FIRs have been filed based on complaints from eight women and one man, and police say the probe is ongoing.