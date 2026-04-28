Nashik court considers Nida Khan custody to probe financial links
India
A Nashik court is deciding whether Nida Khan, accused in an alleged TCS sexual exploitation and forced religious conversion case, should be taken into police custody.
The police say they need to dig into her financial links with Malaysia and Malegaon, plus check her phone for evidence.
Khan's lawyer cites no anti-conversion law
Khan's lawyer pushed back, saying Maharashtra doesn't have a specific anti-conversion law and suggested combining all complaints for one big investigation instead of putting her in custody.
Meanwhile, the prosecution insists that custody is needed to properly follow the money trail and collect evidence.
The court hasn't ruled yet on either her bail or the police's request.