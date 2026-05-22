'National security concerns': Why government blocked 'Cockroach Janta Party' handle 

The X handle of the "Cockroach Janta Party," a satirical account launched after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks about those who "attack the system," has been withheld on the orders of the central government. According to the Indian Express, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued the directive under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, following inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) that raised "national security concerns."

Security threat Account flagged for posting inflammatory content A senior government official told The Indian Express that the IB had flagged the account for posting inflammatory content, which could jeopardize national security. "MeitY received an input from the IB to block the X account...citing that it posed a threat to the sovereignty of India," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to confidentiality. "The IB believed that the account was posting inflammatory content through its account, which could have jeopardized the country's national security.

Youth impact Content gaining traction among youth The official added that the account's content was particularly concerning as it was gaining traction among young people. "In particular, the concern stemmed from the fact that the account's content was gaining traction among young people," they said. Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act allows the central government to block public access to information in the interest of sovereignty, security, and public order.

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Instagram status Process to block Instagram account underway A second government official revealed that the blocking order was sent to X when the account had around 90,000 followers. The associated Instagram handle, however, is still accessible in India with over 16 million followers. A senior official said the process to block the Instagram account is underway. "However, it is likely that the Instagram account would also be blocked, and that process is currently underway," the senior official said.

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