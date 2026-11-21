Navdeep Dahiya: Delhi's 1st real winter arrives from November 23
Delhi's about to get its first taste of real winter next week, with the independent meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya saying single-digit nighttime temperatures are on the way.
After a short warm-up thanks to easterly winds, colder northwesterlies will sweep in from November 23.
Just this Friday, November 20, Delhi woke up to its coldest morning yet, 10.5 degrees Celsius.
Delhi nights 9-10°C Nov 24-25
Nighttime temperatures could dip as low as 9 to 10 degrees Celsius by November 24-25, while days should stay pretty comfortable between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius.
The forecast also calls for dry weather and some foggy mornings, not just in Delhi but across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh too, so keep your sweaters handy!