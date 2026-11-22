Naveen Kumar arrested in Bengaluru for acid attack over affair
A 28-year-old man in Bengaluru has been arrested for throwing acid on his wife's friend, suspecting an affair between them.
The incident happened on November 10 in Baiyandahalli, where Naveen Kumar called Shashikumar to meet and shared his location before attacking him.
Shashikumar out of danger, attacker arrested
Shashikumar suffered serious injuries but is now out of danger after being treated at Victoria Hospital.
Kumar fled the scene but was arrested by police.