Navya reportedly beaten for feeding strays in Greater Faridabad
In Greater Faridabad, a woman named Navya was beaten by a group of residents on October 26, reportedly because she fed stray dogs in her neighborhood.
A video of the assault spread online, showing Navya being attacked while others watched.
Navya alleged that no action had been taken so far, people have started protesting outside the local police station, demanding justice for her.
Maneka Gandhi contacted police, protesters unsatisfied
Navya shared that some neighbors were upset about her caring for strays, which led to the violence. She was left injured and shaken.
Protesters said their agitation would continue until action is taken against those responsible, and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi called local police officials about the matter.
Even after the police submitted an investigation report, protesters remain unsatisfied and are pushing for real accountability and change.