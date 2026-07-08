The new edition includes several changes

NCERT revises Partition narrative, adds Savarkar, and removes Hitler references

By Chanshimla Varah 05:34 pm Jul 08, 202605:34 pm

What's the story

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a revised edition of its Class 8 social science textbook, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond." The new edition includes several changes, including a revised narrative on the Partition. It now states that the Partition was "widely opposed even by the Indian National Congress" and questions if accepting it was "the only way forward." It drops the line that said Congress leaders were "helpless" as communal violence engulfed the subcontinent.