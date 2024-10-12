Summarize Simplifying... In short The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in India has called for the closure of madrasa boards, citing their failure to serve their intended purpose.

The commission's nine-year study found that over 1.25 crore children, including non-Muslims, are enrolled in madrasas that are not linked to these boards, depriving them of regular school education.

The NCPCR has urged state authorities to discontinue funding these boards, which it claims are merely taking government money without providing adequate education. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

NCPCR has written to chief secretaries of all states

NCPCR calls for discontinuation of madrasa boards, funding; explains why

By Chanshimla Varah 02:03 pm Oct 12, 202402:03 pm

What's the story The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked all states and Union Territories to stop funding Madrasa Boards and shut them down. In a letter to chief secretaries of states and UTs, Chairman Priyank Kanoongo also recommended that non-Muslim children studying in madrasas be shifted to mainstream schools in line with the 2009 Right to Education (RTE) Act. The recommendations stem from a detailed report prepared after studying the educational conditions of children from the Muslim community.

Report findings

NCPCR's report on educational conditions in madrasas

Kanoongo said the report aims to create a road map for ensuring that all children in India grow up in a safe and productive environment, contributing to national development. "By doing so, they will be empowered to contribute meaningfully to the nation-building process in a more holistic and impactful way," he wrote in the letter.

Long-term research

NCPCR's 9-year study on madrasa education

Kanoongo revealed the commission has been studying this issue for the last nine years, researching how kids from the Muslim community are deprived of school education because of madrasas. "We have sent a report on this matter to the Chief Secretaries via letter and requested them to close the Madrasa Boards in their respective states," he said. He further added these Madrasa Boards have failed to serve their intended purpose.

Madrasa statistics

Over 1.25 crore children in madrasas: NCPCR

Talking to IANS, Kanoongo also pointed out that more than 1.25 crore children are enrolled in madrasas that have no link to the Madrasa Boards. He slammed the boards for simply taking government money while housing 1.9 to two million children, including non-Muslim Hindu children, in the name of education. The NCPCR was constituted under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act of 2005 and protects children's rights across India.