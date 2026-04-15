NCW to probe sexual harassment, religious pressure at TCS Nashik
India
The National Commission for Women (NCW) is looking into reports of sexual harassment and religious pressure at TCS's Nashik BPO after nine police cases and a lot of buzz online.
To get the full picture, an NCW team will visit the site on April 17 to talk to those involved.
NCW panel to recommend action, safeguards
The committee (made up of a retired judge, a former police chief, a Supreme Court lawyer, and an NCW coordinator) plans to meet with victims, police, and company reps.
If needed, they might look beyond just Nashik.
The panel aims to recommend action against those responsible and suggest ways to make workplaces safer for everyone.