NDMC increases sanitation staff 50% in central Delhi after protests
Central Delhi just got a major cleanup crew upgrade: NDMC bumped up its sanitation staff by 50% after recent protests left parts of central Delhi with more than 300 metric tons of waste each day, especially near Jantar Mantar and Mandi House.
The spike in trash followed big public gatherings since October 7, ahead of the October 10 protest, where crowds demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down.
Kuljeet Singh Chahal joins cleanliness drive
To tackle the mess, a special cleanliness drive was carried out with Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal joining the cleanliness drive.
He urged everyone to use proper waste bins and avoid damaging public spaces so the city can bounce back faster.
The hope is that with more hands on deck, Central Delhi will stay cleaner, even during hectic times like these protests.