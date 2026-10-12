NDTA relieved after government shifts protests from Jantar Mantar
The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) is breathing a sigh of relief after the government decided to stop using Jantar Mantar for protests.
Instead, rallies will now happen at Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground in East Delhi, hopefully making life a little easier for everyone working or commuting nearby.
Amit Gupta: Jantar Mantar businesses suffered
Shops and businesses around Jantar Mantar have been losing money because of recent protests, service slowdowns, and even metro station closures.
NDTA Joint Secretary Amit Gupta shared that businesses had suffered revenue losses in recent days and said shifting protest sites is a fair way to respect free speech without hurting local business.
He also asked officials to make sure these new spots do not create similar problems down the line.