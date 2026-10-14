NDTV call recording raises questions in Shiva Sharma's Lucknow death
India
Shiva Sharma's sudden death in Lucknow is raising eyebrows after a call recording between him and his influencer girlfriend, Shraddha Dubey, was accessed by NDTV.
The calls reveal tense arguments about cigarettes, an accusation that Sharma locked Dubey in her house, and a threat to complain to police; at one point, Dubey warns Sharma, "You will party in jail."
FIR names Shraddha Dubey, sister Rashmi
Sharma's mother says Dubey threatened to leak obscene videos of her son and defame him.
Police have filed an FIR against Dubey, her sister Rashmi, and others; both sisters are currently on the run, with a ₹25,000 reward each out for tips.
The couple's relationship soured over serious accusations just months after meeting.
For now, the case remains open as police sort through the evidence.