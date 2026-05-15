NEET paper leak: CBI zeroes in on family from Rajasthan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating a major paper leak in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2026. The probe has now focused on a single family from Jammaramgarh, Jaipur Rural, Rajasthan . Five members of this family have secured seats in medical colleges under suspicious circumstances. The CBI is looking into whether there was a network involved in this alleged scam.

Admission details Family members who cleared NEET Among the family members who cleared NEET are Dinesh's daughter Gunjan, who got a seat at Banaras Medical College. Ghanshyam's daughters, Palak and Sonia, also cleared the exam, with Sonia studying in Mumbai. Mangilal's daughter Prakriti is at Dausa Medical College, and Vikas has been admitted to Sawai Madhopur Medical College. The CBI is probing how these five secured seats under such suspicious circumstances.

Network probe Investigation reveals network stretching across states The CBI's investigation has revealed a larger network that has been operating for years. The trail reportedly leads from Dhananjay in Ahilyabai Nagar, Maharashtra, to Shubham Khairnar in Nasik and Yash Yadav in Haryana. Yadav, who had earlier prepared for NEET in Sikar, connected with Vikas and brought Dinesh and Mangilal into the fold. Around Diwali, he allegedly assured them that the exam paper would be available.

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Paper distribution Case came to light when Rakesh Mandawariya was caught Dinesh allegedly paid a hefty amount to get the leaked paper for his son Rishi and nephew Aman. The case came to light when Rishi allegedly distributed the paper widely through Rakesh Mandawariya. Reports suggest students at various coaching centers in Sikar received the leaked paper around 15 hours before the exam, raising alarm bells and triggering an investigation.

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