NEET-PG students upset with exam centers far from home
Thousands of NEET-PG hopefuls are upset after being assigned test centers far from home.
The Indian Medical Association's Junior Doctors's Network is asking the Health Ministry to let students change their exam locations, saying these long trips add stress and make things unfair.
The big exam is set for August 3.
Students say long trips add stress
Traveling hundreds of kilometers just to take an exam isn't just expensive—it's tough on safety and nerves, too.
Many students say it's not fair, especially when some need escorts or can't afford the trip.
SC to hear NEET PG petitions on August 3
On top of all this, the Supreme Court will hear petitions on August 3 about releasing NEET PG question papers and answer keys—so everyone gets a fair shot and knows how they're being graded.