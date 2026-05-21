NEET-UG 2026: CBI to investigate possible Physics paper leak
Looks like the NEET-UG 2026 exam is facing more trouble. NTA has now asked the CBI to investigate a possible leak of Physics questions.
This follows confirmed leaks of Chemistry and Biology papers, which were reportedly sold for up to ₹30 lakh before the May 3 exam.
The leaked Chemistry PDF even had more questions than appeared in the actual test, hinting at backup papers being used.
CBI arrests 10 after NEET-UG leak
After a whistleblower flagged big overlaps in leaked content, NTA canceled the exam on May 12 and rescheduled it for June 21.
So far, CBI has arrested 10 people, including a coaching center founder and two ex-NTA panel experts, with investigators finding that all Chemistry questions matched the leaks and almost all Biology questions were highly similar to the leaks.
People familiar with the paper-setting process suggested someone on the inside may have helped, so figuring out what really happened is now top priority.