NEET-UG 2026: CBI to investigate possible Physics paper leak

CBI arrests 10 after NEET-UG leak

After a whistleblower flagged big overlaps in leaked content, NTA canceled the exam on May 12 and rescheduled it for June 21.

So far, CBI has arrested 10 people, including a coaching center founder and two ex-NTA panel experts, with investigators finding that all Chemistry questions matched the leaks and almost all Biology questions were highly similar to the leaks.

People familiar with the paper-setting process suggested someone on the inside may have helped, so figuring out what really happened is now top priority.