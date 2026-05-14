NEET-UG 2026 leak linked to Latur mock test, 7 arrested
India
The NEET-UG 2026 exam just got hit by a major paper leak scandal.
Seven people have been arrested after a parent alleged that a Latur coaching institute's mock test had 42 questions that matched the actual exam.
With nearly 23 lakh students registered for the May 3 test, this news has left many worried about fairness.
CBI searches 14 locations probing leak
The CBI is now digging deep, searching across 14 locations to track down how the leak happened.
Two more suspects from Maharashtra were picked up in the last 24 hours, and five people are in seven-day custody as investigators look into what seems to be a bigger conspiracy.
There's talk that leaked papers were sold for a deal of ₹10 lakh, and officials are checking if anyone inside the National Testing Agency was involved.