NEET UG retest results due July 20 after alleged leak
The original NEET UG exam was canceled due to an alleged paper leak, and the NTA is now expected to announce the retest results by July 20.
Over two million students sat for the June 21 retest, and this time, nearly 10,000 objections were raised on the provisional answer key, so expect a carefully reviewed final key before results drop.
Scorecards to appear on NEET website
Once the final answer key is out, your scores will be calculated and posted on the official NEET website.
Just log in with your application number and password or date of birth along with the security captcha to grab your scorecard.
Officials say MBBS admissions won't be delayed, and looking ahead to 2027, NEET plans to go fully online with multi-day exams across hundreds of cities: big changes aimed at making things fairer after this year's leak drama.