NEET UG retest results due July 20 after alleged leak

Scorecards to appear on NEET website

Once the final answer key is out, your scores will be calculated and posted on the official NEET website.

Just log in with your application number and password or date of birth along with the security captcha to grab your scorecard.

Officials say MBBS admissions won't be delayed, and looking ahead to 2027, NEET plans to go fully online with multi-day exams across hundreds of cities: big changes aimed at making things fairer after this year's leak drama.