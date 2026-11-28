Neighbor allegedly threw gas cylinder killing Sahil in Delhi's Bindapur
In Delhi's Bindapur area, a 28-year-old man named Sahil lost his life after a neighbor allegedly threw a gas cylinder from the third floor during an argument.
Despite his friends rushing him to the hospital, Sahil could not be saved.
Police have taken the accused into custody in connection with the incident and are looking into what exactly happened.
Sahil's uncle says 'We want justice'
Sahil's uncle described getting the call about his nephew's critical condition while at work, only to arrive at the hospital and learn he was gone.
He says, "We want justice."
The family is grieving deeply as police continue their investigation.