Nepalese sadhus arrive in Jammu to join Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage

Amarnath Yatra flagged off July 3

The Nepalese sadhus' participation is seen as a strong symbol of cultural unity between India and Nepal.

Even with tight security, their faith keeps them going, and local authorities are stepping up with food, shelter, and medical help for everyone.

The official yatra kicks off July 3 from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp, flagged off by Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha. A surge of pilgrims from India and beyond is expected to join in.