Nepal's Bhote Koshi floods kill at least 160, 133 missing
India
Massive flash floods in Nepal's Bhote Koshi River have left at least 160 people dead and 133 Indian tourists missing.
Heavy rain and the opening of barrages are now causing serious worries about rising river levels in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Bihar evacuates 5 districts
Bihar is evacuating people from five districts most at risk, with all 36 gates of Valmikinagar barrage opened to manage the surge.
Discharge could rise to 300,000 cusecs by Thursday morning.
NDRF and SDRF teams are on the ground helping out, while alerts are active in Uttar Pradesh and officials in Uttarakhand border areas have been briefed.
Leaders say central support is on standby as everyone works to keep folks safe.