"New day, new low": Insta account sparks outrage by posting Mumbai couples' private videos India Jul 17, 2025

A Mumbai-based Instagram account is under fire for sharing videos of couples at Mahim beaches—caught on camera without their consent.

The page, with over 2,000 followers, posted at least four clips showing people's private moments in public.

Things blew up after a Reddit user flagged the account, leading to a wave of reports and calls to take it down for violating privacy.