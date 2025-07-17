"New day, new low": Insta account sparks outrage by posting Mumbai couples' private videos
A Mumbai-based Instagram account is under fire for sharing videos of couples at Mahim beaches—caught on camera without their consent.
The page, with over 2,000 followers, posted at least four clips showing people's private moments in public.
Things blew up after a Reddit user flagged the account, leading to a wave of reports and calls to take it down for violating privacy.
Users have called out the account
Online users have called out the account as invasive and unethical, urging authorities to step in and find whoever is behind it.
Many pointed out that pages like this keep popping up even after being reported, making it clear that protecting privacy online is still a big challenge.
Similar incidents have happened elsewhere too
Similar incidents have happened elsewhere too—a Bengaluru Instagram page posted videos of women without consent, leading to harassment and struggles to get content removed.
All this highlights how social media still has a long way to go when it comes to respecting consent and moderating harmful content.