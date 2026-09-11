New Delhi hosts BRICS spouses cultural tour September 11-13, 2026

While the BRICS Summit is underway in New Delhi, the city has lined up a special cultural tour for the leaders' spouses and families from September 11-13, 2026.

The itinerary is all about showing off India's rich political history, unique crafts, and vibrant modern art, with stops at places like Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, National Crafts Museum, NGMA, and Central Cottage Industries Emporium.