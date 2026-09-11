New Delhi hosts BRICS spouses cultural tour September 11-13, 2026
While the BRICS Summit is underway in New Delhi, the city has lined up a special cultural tour for the leaders' spouses and families from September 11-13, 2026.
The itinerary is all about showing off India's rich political history, unique crafts, and vibrant modern art, with stops at places like Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, National Crafts Museum, NGMA, and Central Cottage Industries Emporium.
Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, BRICS Bazaar and NGMA
The group is expected to have a look at India's political legacy at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.
On September 12, they'll check out the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, featuring cool products from BRICS countries.
There's also lunch planned at Indian Accent and a visit to NGMA for some contemporary art vibes.
Extra police, ambulances and schedule flexibility
Delhi isn't leaving anything to chance: extra police teams and ambulances are stationed to keep things running smoothly.
Plus, the schedule can shift if weather throws any surprises.