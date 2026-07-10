New footage shows classroom 'bullying' moments before Jaipur schoolgirl's suicide
What's the story
Fresh CCTV footage has emerged in the case of a nine-year-old girl who died after jumping from the fourth floor of Jaipur's Neerja Modi School in November 2025. The footage was released by the family of the girl, Amaira Meena, and allegedly shows her being bullied inside the classroom shortly before her death. Amaira jumped from the fourth floor of the school building on November 1, 2025. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.
Footage details
CCTV footage
The CCTV footage shows Amaira entering the classroom normally, greeting a classmate, and participating in a dance activity. When she returns to the classroom, the footage shows some children showing her a digital slate repeatedly, after which, the family said, her behavior changed noticeably. The video captures Amaira approaching her class teacher numerous times over the course of nearly an hour. Each time she approached the teacher, another student would approach and talk, drawing attention away from her issue.
Teacher
Amaira looked 'completely helpless'
According to the voice-over from the family, the tape shows Amaira's anxiety mounting as the events occur. She is seen folding her hands, covering her mouth and then her head in what the family described as a shock response. The narrator claimed that the class teacher's answer appeared stern, and Amaira appeared "completely helpless" as she attempted, unsuccessfully, to make herself heard. Shortly later, the video shows Amaira exiting the classroom through the corridors and toward a staircase.
Investigation concerns
Parents question why principal, founder not included in chargesheet
The parents of Amaira, Vijay Meena and Shivani Meena, have expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation so far. They have demanded action against all responsible under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. They questioned why school principal Indu Dubey and founder Saurabh Modi were not included in the chargesheet filed by Jaipur Police. "Filing the chargesheet is an important step, but justice will remain incomplete unless every person responsible is made an accused and arrested," Vijay said.
Twitter Post
Footage shared by family
On Nov 1, 2025, Amaira, a Class 4 student, died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of the Neerja Modi School in Jaipur.— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 9, 2026
She had been bullied for 18 months, with classmates targeting her using "bad words," many of which carried sexual undertones. However, her class… pic.twitter.com/iiS4J6UFwm
Probe demand
Family demands fresh probe into daughter's death
The family has also demanded a fresh and impartial probe into their daughter's death. The Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh president Arvind Agrawal supported the family's demands and said the case raises larger questions about accountability in private schools. They have called for mandatory anti-bullying protocols, qualified counselors, comprehensive CCTV surveillance, and stricter enforcement of child safety norms in private schools.