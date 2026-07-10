New footage shows classroom 'bullying' moments before Jaipur schoolgirl's suicide 

Teacher

Amaira looked 'completely helpless'

According to the voice-over from the family, the tape shows Amaira's anxiety mounting as the events occur. She is seen folding her hands, covering her mouth and then her head in what the family described as a shock response. The narrator claimed that the class teacher's answer appeared stern, and Amaira appeared "completely helpless" as she attempted, unsuccessfully, to make herself heard. Shortly later, the video shows Amaira exiting the classroom through the corridors and toward a staircase.