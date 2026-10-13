New low over Bay of Bengal brings rain to India
India
Starting today, a new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is bringing rain to large parts of India.
Delhi-NCR and neighboring states, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir can expect thunderstorms and gusty winds from Tuesday through Thursday, while Uttarakhand's showers will stick around through October 18.
Rain across east, northeast, south India
It's not just the north: parts of Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha are also bracing for rain this week, while Assam and Meghalaya are likely to see rain through the week.
Down south, heavy showers are on the way for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh between October 15 and 18 as the northeast monsoon gears up, while Rayalaseema will see them on October 15 and 16.