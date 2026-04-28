Major changes in LPG cylinder booking process from May 1

Starting May 1, the rules for booking liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders will undergo a major overhaul. The changes include an extended booking interval and mandatory one-time password (OTP)-based delivery. The time gap between two bookings may increase to around 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural ones. This means consumers will have to plan their gas usage more carefully.

Delivery security OTP-based delivery for enhanced security Under the new rules, OTP-based delivery will be made mandatory. Consumers will have to provide a one-time password to the delivery agent on receipt of the cylinder. This is aimed at ensuring that cylinders are delivered to the right person and preventing fraud. Another major update is the push for Aadhaar-based electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC).

Pricing changes Potential LPG price hike and shift to PNG A possible LPG price hike is also on the table with these rule changes. Domestic LPG cylinder prices have already gone up by around ₹60, and further hikes may follow based on supply conditions. Global factors and supply pressures are also influencing these changes. Additionally, there is a gradual push toward piped natural gas (PNG). In areas where PNG is available, consumers may be encouraged to switch from LPG over time.

Advertisement