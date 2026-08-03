New Usmanpur roof collapse kills Tinku, 32, and Urmila, 30
India
A heartbreaking accident hit Delhi's New Usmanpur area late Sunday night when the roof of a rented home collapsed, taking the lives of Tinku, 32, and his wife, Urmila, 30.
Their child was inside too but managed to get out safely.
Emergency teams responded quickly, but sadly, doctors couldn't save the couple after they were pulled from the debris.
Authorities probe cause of roof collapse
Authorities are now investigating what caused the roof to give way.