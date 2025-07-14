Next Article
News18 Evening Digest: Top stories roundup
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met China's Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday, his first visit since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
The meeting happened during the SCO Foreign Ministers's summit and focused on dialing down border tensions and getting relations back on track.
Jaishankar highlights need for cooperation against terrorism
This visit signals India's push to stabilize ties with China after years of strain.
Jaishankar highlighted the need for both countries to work together against terrorism and called for peaceful coexistence.
With both sides showing interest in better communication, this could be a step toward easing long-standing friction along the border—something that matters for regional peace.