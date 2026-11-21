NHAI approves Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat rapid rail project at ₹33,051cr
Big news for anyone tired of long commutes: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) just approved the Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat rapid rail.
This 136.3km project will slash travel time from Delhi to Karnal down to just 90 minutes (it's four hours right now).
The line is set to be ready by 2030 and comes with a price tag of ₹33,051 crore.
Delhi-Panipat-Karnal corridor has 22 stations
The new corridor will have 22 stations across Delhi, Sonipat, Panipat, and Karnal, with trains zipping by every five to 10 minutes at up to 160 kph.
Major interchanges at Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate will link up with metro lines, making it way easier for daily commuters and opening up better access to jobs and housing.
This could really shake up how people live and work in the region.