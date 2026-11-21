Big news for anyone tired of long commutes: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) just approved the Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat rapid rail.

This 136.3km project will slash travel time from Delhi to Karnal down to just 90 minutes (it's four hours right now).

The line is set to be ready by 2030 and comes with a price tag of ₹33,051 crore.