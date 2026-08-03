NHAI unveils ₹1L/cr plus plan for 2,500km Tamil Nadu highways
Big news for Tamil Nadu: NHAI just announced a massive more than ₹1 lakh crore plan to build about 2,500km of highway projects.
Revealed at the CII Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Summit 2026 in Chennai, this project is all about making travel easier for industries and ports, so moving goods across the state gets way smoother.
Major corridor and port upgrades planned
Some major upgrades are on the way, like a brand-new Chennai-Trichy-Madurai corridor, six-laning Chengalpattu-Tindivanam, an elevated route from Maduravoyal to Sriperumbudur, and four-laning from Nagapattinam to Kanyakumari.
Plus, better roads to Cuddalore Port are coming up.
And in case you're wondering, 855km of highways worth over ₹33,000 crore are already being built right now.
Vision 2035 plans over ₹1.36L/cr roads
Tamil Nadu's Vision 2035 plans another big push with over ₹1.36 lakh crore for over 4,500km of roads across 144 corridors.
The focus is not just on industry but also easier access to airports and Tier II cities.
For Chennai alone, there are projects lined up to make urban travel (and getting to the airport) a whole lot simpler.