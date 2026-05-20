NIA arrests Kolkata resident Zafar Riaz for allegedly leaking intelligence

Riaz allegedly gave OTPs to Pakistan

Investigators believe Riaz was recruited during trips to Pakistan.

He's accused of giving out Indian telecom one-time passwords (OTPs) so Pakistan Intelligence Officers could set up secret WhatsApp chats with another suspect, Motiram Jat, who is also believed to have leaked classified information.

Riaz now faces charges under several national security laws, while the NIA continues digging into who else might be involved.