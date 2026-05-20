NIA arrests Kolkata resident Zafar Riaz for allegedly leaking intelligence
A Kolkata resident, Zafar Riaz (also known as Rizvi), has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly passing sensitive security information to Pakistan Intelligence Officers.
Authorities say he was about to be declared a proclaimed offender before his arrest, and claim he shared details in exchange for cash and the promise of Pakistani citizenship.
Riaz allegedly gave OTPs to Pakistan
Investigators believe Riaz was recruited during trips to Pakistan.
He's accused of giving out Indian telecom one-time passwords (OTPs) so Pakistan Intelligence Officers could set up secret WhatsApp chats with another suspect, Motiram Jat, who is also believed to have leaked classified information.
Riaz now faces charges under several national security laws, while the NIA continues digging into who else might be involved.