NIA busts human trafficking network smuggling Bangladeshi nationals into India
India
The NIA has busted a human trafficking network that was sneaking Bangladeshi nationals into India through unguarded border spots.
Sahabuddin Mondal from West Bengal and six others have been named for helping people cross over, with the case recently registered.
Amit Shah to review fencing progress
Migrants were guided through key points like Bongaon and Bagda, then sent from Howrah station to cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
With gaps in border security exposed, West Bengal has already set aside land for new fencing projects.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting soon to review the progress of fencing operations and assess measures aimed at strengthening border security.