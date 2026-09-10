NIA says Jasir Bilal Wani, Red Fort accused, used ChatGPT
India
The NIA has revealed that Jasir Bilal Wani, accused in the Red Fort blast case, turned to ChatGPT and YouTube to figure out how to make bombs.
He searched for things like "How to make a rocket with sugar and potassium nitrate," ordered bomb parts online from Flipkart, and watched YouTube videos, all in an effort to build explosives.
Extremists use AI and encrypted apps
This case shows how terrorist groups are now using AI tools like ChatGPT and encrypted apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram for planning, recruitment, and sharing technical know-how.
What used to require secret meetings can now happen online, making it easier, and sadly more accessible, for extremists to learn dangerous skills.