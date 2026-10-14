NIA seeks government approval to probe Flydubai FZ-1073 hijack
India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) is seeking government approval to send a team to the UAE after an attempted hijacking of Flydubai flight FZ-1073.
The team hopes to talk with Captain Smit Machchhar, who was attacked midflight, and work with UAE investigators.
They also want to question Omani copilot Hamam al-Hammami, who authorities say was radicalized in Australia and inspired by the September 11, 2001 (9/11) attacks.
NIA files antihijacking antiterrorism case
The NIA believes there may be a bigger plot at play and has filed a case under antihijacking and antiterrorism laws.
Thanks to Captain Machchhar's quick thinking, even after being injured, the passengers and crew managed to overpower the attacker before a reserve crew on board flew the Boeing 737 MAX 8 to an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.