NIA seeks proclaimed offender status for Hafiz Saeed in Pahalgam
India
India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) is moving to officially label Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed as a proclaimed offender in the Pahalgam case.
This step, backed by a new charge sheet, targets Saeed for dodging court processes and uses updated laws meant to hold such individuals accountable.
NIA tracks warrants, diplomatic notice possible
The NIA is carefully building its legal case, tracking every warrant and summons, to make sure nothing slips through the cracks.
If the court agrees, India will send the official notice to Pakistan through diplomatic channels.
This could also open doors for an in absentia trial, making it easier for India to push for global sanctions or travel bans against Saeed and his network.