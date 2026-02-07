NIA takes over 9,550kg ammonium nitrate seizure probe
India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over after police found 9,550kg of ammonium nitrate—an explosive chemical—at a farmhouse in Nagaur, Rajasthan.
The stash was discovered during a late January raid at property owned by Suleman Khan, described by police as possibly the biggest such seizure in the state.
Suleman Khan, 4 suppliers arrested
Suleman Khan, who's faced similar charges before, allegedly bought ammonium nitrate from licensed suppliers beyond their legal limit and sold it to mine operators for profit.
Four suppliers linked to him have also been arrested. All five are now in judicial custody as the NIA digs deeper into this illegal network.
Authorities are also planning to demolish Khan's encroached farmhouse soon.