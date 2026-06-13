Kerala: Nipah patient's health stable, all contacts test negative
What's the story
Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Saturday confirmed that the health of the Nipah virus patient in the state is stable. He also said that all test reports of people who came in contact with the infected person have returned negative. The tests were conducted at Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV).
Infection update
Situation under control regarding Shigella infections: Muraleedharan
Muraleedharan also addressed concerns over Shigella infections reported across the state. He said the situation is under control and there is no need to panic. "It is under control. At present, the situation is not dangerous," he was quoted as saying by ANI, adding that cases have been found in Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad, among other places.
Appointment clarification
No controversy over health director appointment: Muraleedharan
Responding to opposition allegations over the appointment of the state's Health Director, Muraleedharan said there was no controversy. He said the previous official's tenure had ended and asserted that there were no issues with the appointment process. "Her time was over, and there is no controversy regarding that," he said.
Risk warning
May to September is high-risk period for Nipah transmission
The minister had earlier on Thursday issued a warning about the high-risk period for Nipah transmission from May to September. He advised people to avoid touching bats during this time and to notify authorities if they see any. "May to September is a dangerous time period—don't try to touch or provoke bats during this time. If you see them, alert the authorities. We are working on how to prevent Nipah cases," Muraleedharan added.