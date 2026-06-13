Kerala: Nipah patient's health stable, all contacts test negative

Risk warning

May to September is high-risk period for Nipah transmission

The minister had earlier on Thursday issued a warning about the high-risk period for Nipah transmission from May to September. He advised people to avoid touching bats during this time and to notify authorities if they see any. "May to September is a dangerous time period—don't try to touch or provoke bats during this time. If you see them, alert the authorities. We are working on how to prevent Nipah cases," Muraleedharan added.