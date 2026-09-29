Nirmala Sitharaman completes India Saudi Arabia BIT negotiations in Doha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just wrapped up key meetings with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Jordan, and Nepal on the sidelines of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Annual Meeting in Doha.
The big news? India and Saudi Arabia completed negotiations for a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) to make it easier (and safer) for both countries to invest in each other.
Switzerland Jordan Nepal expand economic cooperation
Switzerland is eyeing India's infrastructure for future investments, especially through the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.
Talks with Jordan set a $5 billion trade target by 2030, focusing on essentials like food security and fertilizers.
With Nepal, the focus was on helping flood recovery efforts and rolling out digital payments using UPI-NPI technology, showing how India is building stronger regional partnerships.