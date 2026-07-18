Nirmohi Akhara asks Supreme Court to restructure Ram temple trust
India
Nirmohi Akhara has gone to the Supreme Court, saying the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya needs restructuring.
They believe the 2019 Ayodhya verdict isn't being fully followed and want their role in temple management to be officially recognized.
Nirmohi Akhara seeks representation and rituals
Filed by Shri Panch Ramanandi Nirmohi Akhara's Sarpanch, Mahant Raja Ramchandracharya Ateet Guru Mahant Raghunath Dasji Maharaj, the petition says the Trust hasn't given them promised representation or followed traditions the Akhara says were set out in 2019.
The Akhara wants rituals done their way and a bigger say in how things are run.
This comes just before another Supreme Court hearing on alleged misuse of temple donations, putting even more spotlight on how the temple is managed.