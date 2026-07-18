Nirmohi Akhara asks Supreme Court to restructure Ram temple trust

Filed by Shri Panch Ramanandi Nirmohi Akhara's Sarpanch, Mahant Raja Ramchandracharya Ateet Guru Mahant Raghunath Dasji Maharaj, the petition says the Trust hasn't given them promised representation or followed traditions the Akhara says were set out in 2019.

The Akhara wants rituals done their way and a bigger say in how things are run.

This comes just before another Supreme Court hearing on alleged misuse of temple donations, putting even more spotlight on how the temple is managed.