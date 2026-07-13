Nitin Gadkari approves 60000cr Uttar Pradesh bypasses and 4-lane highways
Big news for Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just approved road projects worth up to ₹60,000 crore for the state.
The plan? New bypasses in bigger cities and four-lane highways connecting every district.
These upgrades are set to boost north-south travel and link up with major routes like the Purvanchal Expressway and Ganga Expressway.
Adityanath says UP becoming expressway hub
The announcement came as the Lucknow-Kanpur Greenfield Expressway opened, making travel between major cities smoother.
With other milestones like the Ganga Expressway launch in April and the Noida International Airport opening in March, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh is quickly becoming India's top expressway hub.
He credits Prime Minister Modi's vision and Gadkari's push for helping Uttar Pradesh shed its old image and become a real driver of economic growth.