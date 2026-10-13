NMC tells hospitals to appoint safety officers after 52L injuries
India
Turns out, about 52 lakh injuries occur every year because of medical mistakes, a number the government says is way too high.
To tackle this, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has told hospitals and medical colleges to step up their safety game by appointing patient safety nodal officers and forming committees focused on things like safe surgeries, medication checks, blood transfusions, and stopping hospital infections.
Experts say many medical errors preventable
Experts point out that a lot of these errors (like using unsterilized tools or giving the wrong medicine) are actually preventable.
With these new safety measures, the hope is to make hospitals safer for everyone across the country.