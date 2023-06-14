India

No lungi or nightie: Greater Noida society's bizarre dress code

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 14, 2023 | 03:38 pm 2 min read

The notice was issued on Saturday

The Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of Himsagar Society in Greater Noida issued a bizarre circular on Saturday, requesting people not to step outside their flats in lungis or nighties. The notice soon went viral on social media and received heavy criticism for its alleged attempt to police residents' personal choices. However, the society's residents reportedly didn't find anything wrong with the circular.

Don't give chance to someone to object: Circular

The circular stated, "It is expected from all of you that whenever you roam in the society at any time, you should pay special attention to your conduct and dress so that you do not give any chance to someone to object to your behavior." "Therefore, everyone is requested not to roam around wearing a lungi and nightie, which are home wear," it added.

It's just a simple request: RWA president

CK Kalra, RWA president, said the notice was issued after some women complained about a senior citizen practicing yoga in the park wearing a lungi. He added that the circular was a simple request to the residents. However, Devender Tiger, president of the Federation of RWAs in Greater Noida, said, "A residential society is not an educational institution that it needs a dress code."

RWA acting like khap panchayat: Social media user

Criticizing the RWA's move, Rajiva Singh, president of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owner's Association (NOFAA), said welfare associations cannot restrict any particular type of clothing which people may prefer to wear. Meanwhile, social media users said the notice was not "inclusive" and the RWA was acting like a "khap panchayat." "Does freedom of expression not include sartorial expression?" a user asked.

