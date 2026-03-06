No social media for kids under 13 in Andhra Pradesh India Mar 06, 2026

Big changes are coming for young social media users in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Andhra Pradesh will soon ban children under 13 from using social platforms, with possible plans to extend this up to age 16.

Karnataka is also stepping in, blocking access for anyone under 16.

Karnataka's chief minister said the ban aims to prevent the adverse effects of increasing mobile phone usage among children; Andhra Pradesh's chief minister announced the ban but did not give an explicit rationale.