Next Article
Noida daycare horror: 15-month-old girl bitten, hit by caretaker
At a Noida Sector 137 daycare, a 16-year-old caretaker allegedly assaulted a 15-month-old girl—slapping, biting, and hitting her with a plastic bat.
The incident happened earlier this week but only came to light when the mother noticed bruises and bite marks days later.
Police have registered an FIR for assault and criminal intimidation.
Caretaker has been arrested
CCTV footage confirmed the caretaker's actions. She had been working at the daycare for just two weeks and reportedly misbehaved with the mother when confronted.
The teen admitted to biting the child during playtime, claiming she was irritated by persistent crying.
The caretaker is in police custody; meanwhile, the daycare—home to around 40 kids—had no previous complaints before this case.