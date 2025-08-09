Noida daycare horror: 15-month-old girl bitten, hit by caretaker

Caretaker has been arrested

CCTV footage confirmed the caretaker's actions. She had been working at the daycare for just two weeks and reportedly misbehaved with the mother when confronted.

The teen admitted to biting the child during playtime, claiming she was irritated by persistent crying.

The caretaker is in police custody; meanwhile, the daycare—home to around 40 kids—had no previous complaints before this case.