Noida factories partially reopen after pay protests, wage notices posted

Uttar Pradesh raises monthly workers' wages

To address worker concerns, the Uttar Pradesh government raised monthly wages: unskilled workers now get ₹13,690, semi-skilled ₹15,059, and skilled ₹16,868.

District Magistrate Medha Roopam visited factories to explain the changes herself.

She also promised timely salary payments with slips and set up a complaint box so workers can speak up if issues come up, hoping this helps everyone get back to normal at work.