Noida factories partially reopen after pay protests, wage notices posted
India
After days of protests over pay, a few Noida factories reopened on Wednesday.
While a few sites stayed shut, workers returned as companies posted updated wage notices to clear up confusion.
There were still some small protests in places like Shiv Nadar University in Dadri, but police kept things calm.
Uttar Pradesh raises monthly workers' wages
To address worker concerns, the Uttar Pradesh government raised monthly wages: unskilled workers now get ₹13,690, semi-skilled ₹15,059, and skilled ₹16,868.
District Magistrate Medha Roopam visited factories to explain the changes herself.
She also promised timely salary payments with slips and set up a complaint box so workers can speak up if issues come up, hoping this helps everyone get back to normal at work.