Noida factory workers protest pay gap after Gurugram wage hike
Noida factory workers have hit the streets, upset over earning much less than their peers in Gurugram, even when doing the same job.
After Gurugram's big 35% wage hike, unskilled workers there now make ₹3,907 more each month than those in Noida.
The news spread quickly through informal chats, not unions, and one worker described long 12-hour shifts and no weekly breaks.
Uttar Pradesh announces 21% wage hike
The protests turned violent but tensions ran high, leading to over 300 arrests so far.
In response, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a 21% wage bump starting April 1: unskilled workers will get ₹13,690 per month, with higher rates for skilled roles.
It's a step toward easing financial stress for many families, though the debate over fair pay isn't quite settled yet.