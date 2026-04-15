Noida factory workers protest pay gap after Gurugram wage hike India Apr 15, 2026

Noida factory workers have hit the streets, upset over earning much less than their peers in Gurugram, even when doing the same job.

After Gurugram's big 35% wage hike, unskilled workers there now make ₹3,907 more each month than those in Noida.

The news spread quickly through informal chats, not unions, and one worker described long 12-hour shifts and no weekly breaks.