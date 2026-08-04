Noida ILGIM chip fire kills firefighters Rohit Yadav, Tirathpal Singh

A late-night fire broke out at the ILGIM electronic chip factory in Noida's Ecotech-3 area, leading to the deaths of two firefighters, Rohit Yadav and Tirathpal Singh.

They were caught under a collapsing wall and an iron beam while trying to control the flames.

Three other firefighters, Rajpal Singh, Manish Kumar, and Amit Kumar, were also hurt but are now in stable condition.