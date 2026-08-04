Noida ILGIM chip fire kills firefighters Rohit Yadav, Tirathpal Singh
India
A late-night fire broke out at the ILGIM electronic chip factory in Noida's Ecotech-3 area, leading to the deaths of two firefighters, Rohit Yadav and Tirathpal Singh.
They were caught under a collapsing wall and an iron beam while trying to control the flames.
Three other firefighters, Rajpal Singh, Manish Kumar, and Amit Kumar, were also hurt but are now in stable condition.
Rescue response, probe and legal action
At least six fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the scene, with senior police officers and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team joining rescue efforts.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire, and necessary legal action is already being taken.