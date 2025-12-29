IMD warns of severe weather conditions across North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of severe winter weather conditions across large parts of North India in the coming days. The All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin, released on Thursday, predicts dense fog, cold wave conditions, snowfall in the western Himalayas , and thunderstorms in island regions. The bulletin is likely to affect travel plans as millions prepare for New Year's celebrations.

Weather update Snowfall and rain forecasted in western Himalayas The IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the western Himalayas from Saturday to Tuesday. Isolated snowfall and rain are also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during this period. Fresh snowfall in higher reaches could affect road connectivity in mountain passes and tourist destinations.

Travel disruption Dense fog to impact travel in northern India Dense to very dense fog has been observed over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Visibility has dropped to 50 meters in cities like New Delhi and Chandigarh. The IMD predicts that dense fog will continue during the night and early morning hours over Himachal Pradesh till Sunday and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh till Sunday.

Temperature drop Cold wave conditions intensify across northern India Cold day conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also experience cold day conditions on Friday. Minimum temperatures were markedly below normal over several parts, including Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat,and Rayalaseema, among others. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Hisar in Haryana at 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Island weather Thunderstorms forecasted in Andaman and Nicobar islands The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to witness isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds from Thursday to Monday. Rainfall has already been recorded at most places over the islands in the past 24 hours. These conditions may disrupt marine activities, ferry services, and local travel. Authorities have advised caution for fishermen and residents due to these weather conditions.