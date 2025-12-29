North India shrouded in dense fog; 128 flights canceled

Travel chaos and advisories

The weather has caused major travel headaches—128 flights out of Delhi have been canceled and eight more diverted.

Roads are tricky too, so officials are telling people to use fog lights and only go out if they really need to.

Airlines like IndiGo have issued advisories for travelers.

Relief is expected after December 31 when winds should clear things up a bit, but for now, it's best to bundle up and plan ahead if you're heading out.