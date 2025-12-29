Next Article
North India shrouded in dense fog; 128 flights canceled
North India is dealing with some seriously thick fog right now, covering Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
Visibility has dropped a lot and temperatures have dipped, with Delhi under an orange alert (lows around 7°C).
IMD says the fog stretches all the way from Punjab to Bihar.
Travel chaos and advisories
The weather has caused major travel headaches—128 flights out of Delhi have been canceled and eight more diverted.
Roads are tricky too, so officials are telling people to use fog lights and only go out if they really need to.
Airlines like IndiGo have issued advisories for travelers.
Relief is expected after December 31 when winds should clear things up a bit, but for now, it's best to bundle up and plan ahead if you're heading out.