Northeast monsoon to reach Tamil Nadu from October 14, RMC
Tamil Nadu is about to get its northeast monsoon, with rains picking up from October 14 and spreading across the state by October 15, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).
This shift not only cools things down but is also a big deal for the state's yearly rainfall.
Rain may stabilize Koyambedu vegetable prices
A cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and a weather system likely to influence the formation of a low pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday are bringing rainfall, including Chennai and Dindigul, on Wednesday, with heavy rain in various parts of the State possibly lasting until October 18.
The good news? More rain should help cool temperatures and finally stabilize those soaring vegetable prices at markets like Koyambedu (welcome relief after recent shortages).