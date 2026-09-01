2 crore voters dropped after Maharashtra SIR
What's the story
Over two crore names have been dropped from Maharashtra's draft electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The updated list, released on Monday, has 7,71,65,562 electors or 78.86% of the state's previous voter base of 9,78,54,049. The new roll includes 3,95,89,905 men; 3,75,72,570 women; and 3,087 third-gender voters.
Exclusion reasons
Reasons for exclusion
The Election Commission of India (ECI) said 2,06,88,487 electors were excluded as their enumeration forms could not be collected.
The reasons include voters being absent or untraceable at their registered addresses, shifting residences, death, duplicate or multiple registrations and being registered elsewhere.
Voters who didn't fill in or submit their enumeration forms are also part of this category.
District data
Districts with highest number of uncollectable enumeration forms
Pune district has the highest number of uncollectable enumeration forms at 28.6 lakh.
It is followed by Thane (28.5 lakh), Mumbai Suburban (26.5 lakh), Nagpur (14.43 lakh), Nashik (10.27 lakh) and Mumbai City (9.5 lakh).
The ECI has set up a total of 288 Electoral Registration Officers and over 7,000 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers across these constituencies to manage claims and objections regarding this draft electoral roll.
Voters whose names are missing can file claims and objections till September 30.